Laura Dern calls for the end of victim shaming in moving acceptance speech

Laura Dern, dressed in black in solidarity with the "Time's Up" movement, accepted the Globe for her supporting role in “Big Little Lies.” Laura urged everyone to foster an environment of speaking out against abuse.

Dern nodded to her character in the series, Renata Klein, who was fighting for justice for her daughter who was being bullied in school. The actress urged the audience to encourage those who are victims to speak out.

"Many of us were taught not to tattle -- it was a culture of silencing and that was normalized ... May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”