Media Trickles in at Ralph Northam Election Night Party

The Virginia governor's race is the main event for many political watchers waiting on Tuesday's returns. But it appears Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam has not drawn the same level of media interest as Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff did when he ran for Congress in June.

Ossoff unsuccessfully ran for the seat vacated by former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Democrats hoped to score an upset win in the traditionally red district in what was one of the first high-profile races since President Donald Trump's election.