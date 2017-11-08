Exit Polls: Virginia Democrats Make Gains Among Voters Under 30

Virginia's Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam picked up picked up support among a large number of subgroups Tuesday night, especially among voters under 30, white women, moderates and those with college degrees.

Among white women and voters under 30, Democrats improved on their margins compared to 2013 largely by taking support from Libertarian candidates.

Among white women voters, Gillespie was still the favored candidate over Northam, but the Democratic candidate brought the edge to a 3-point margin.