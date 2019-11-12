Nikki Haley grilled over Trump's Ukraine conduct, truthfulness Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s July call with the leader of Ukraine, but said that “it’s never a good practice for us to ask a foreign country to investigate an American. It's just not a good practice." “Having said that, there’s no insistence on that call, there are no demands on that call, it is a conversation between two presidents that’s casual in nature,” Haley said in an interview on "Today" with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie. In the interview, Guthrie also pressed Haley on Trump's fitness for office and her claims that top officials sought to undermine the president. Read more about what happened in the interview. Share this -







On eve of first impeachment hearing, Schiff releases memo outlining procedures WASHINGTON — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Tuesday released a six-page memorandum outlining the procedures for the public phase of the impeachment inquiry. "The hearings will be conducted in a manner that ensures that all participants are treated fairly and with respect, mindful of the solemn and historic task before us," Schiff said in the memo, released on the eve of the first House impeachment hearing. "These procedures are consistent with those governing prior impeachment proceedings and mirror those used under Republican and Democratic House leadership for decades," he added. The release came with career diplomat William Taylor and State Department official George Kent scheduled to testify publicly Wednesday before the Intelligence Committee. On Friday, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is expected to testify. Schiff said in the memo that he would not allow Republicans to use the hearings to further "sham investigations" into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, or to promote "debunked conspiracies." "Nor will the Committee facilitate any efforts by President Trump or his allies to threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously and lawfully raised concerns about the President's conduct," he wrote. During the impeachment hearings, only Schiff and the committee's ranking member, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are allowed to deliver opening statements, with each of them having equal time. The memo also reiterated that the format will entail Democratic and Republican staff counsels questioning witnesses for periods of up to 45 minutes per side, a rule that was included in a House-passed resolution that outlined the rules for the impeachment inquiry. It also said that only members of the Intelligence Committee may participate in the hearings — those not on the panel are not permitted to sit on the dais and question witnesses, but are allowed to sit in the audience. And it included a call for decorum: "The Code of Official Conduct for Members of Congress requires that every Member 'shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.'"







GOP memo outlines 'key pieces of evidence' against impeachment case A staff memo circulated Monday night among Republican members of the three House investigative committees conducting the Ukraine investigation outlines several points that the lawmakers claim will undermine Democrats' case for impeachment, a Republican source with direct knowledge confirmed to NBC News. The memo, first published by Axios, lays out "four key pieces of evidence": The July 25 call summary — the best evidence of the conversation — shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure, the memo claims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call, it says.

The Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.

Trump met with Zelenskiy and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating Trump's political rivals, the memo says. Democrats, however, allege that the call in question did not exist in isolation and was part of a coordinated Ukrainian pressure campaign and bribery plot.







Trump says he will release transcript of earlier Ukraine call Trump on Monday said he is planning to release a transcript of an April phone call during which he congratulated Zelenskiy on his election victory. The phone call took place before Zelenskiy was in office. The whistleblower's complaint that triggered the impeachment inquiry centers around the July call, not the first congratulatory call in April. It's not the first time he has suggested that the call be released. In September, he told reporters that he thinks they "should ask for the first conversation also" since it was "beautiful." In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019







Former Volker aide said there were worries Trump had 'Ukraine fatigue' A former top aide to Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker testified there were concerns President Trump had "Ukraine fatigue." Christopher Anderson, who was Volker's aide until this past July, said those worries were stoked by two incidents. The first occurred in Nov. 2018, when Ukraine accused Russia of firing on three of its vessels in the Black Sea. The attack was condemned in statements from the State Department and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, "but there never was a statement from the White House that I'm aware of," Anderson said. Asked if that was unusual, he said, "We received questions from Ukrainian counterparts and journalists as to why there wasn't a stronger statement." About a month later, the Navy planned to send a warship to the Black Sea in a show of support for Ukraine. Anderson described the plan as "routine," but "then there was a news report on CNN, and then the White House asked the Navy to cancel that" because the president was upset about the report. Asked how he knew that Trump was upset, Anderson said that then-national security adviser John Bolton "relayed that he was called at home by the president, who complained about this news report." Anderson was also asked about a statement he'd made that Bolton was concerned about Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's influence on Ukraine policy. "To the best of my recollection, he made a joke about every time Ukraine is mentioned, Giuliani pops up and that the President was listening to Giuliani about Ukraine," Anderson said.






