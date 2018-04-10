Tracking the Facebook stock drop

There's a certain sense of fatalism among people who watch Facebook closely, a feeling that this is all just a minor annoyance for the social network and its CEO/cofounder Mark Zuckerberg.

That might be true, but the Cambridge Analytica fiasco has hurt the company in one very definite way — its market value. Facebook stock has dropped sharply in recent weeks. The company is still worth around $467 billion, but that's down from about $560 billion in early February.