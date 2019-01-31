University of Iowa student found dead in incident believed to be weather-related

A University of Iowa student was found dead Wednesday in an incident that may be weather-related.

Gerald Belz was found unresponsive behind a campus building at around 2:48 a.m. local time (3:48 a.m. ET), according to a statement from the University of Iowa. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"Losing a fellow student and member of our university family is difficult," the university said. "We encourage our students to reach out if they are in need of support."

Belz was a second-year, pre-medicine major from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

As many as eight other people in multiple states are believed to have died due to the weather.