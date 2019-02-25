Who's taking home an Oscar tonight

Anne: Guys i still haven't seen bohemian rhapsodyAnne: I just can'tAnna: Me neitherAnna: And SameBen: SameJason: I heard it was badBen: My grandma loved it!Erin: I haven't seen it either but i have the dvd...Anne: MY TIME IS PRECIOUS I HAVE TO WATCH MAD MEN FOR THE 25925825TH TIMEErin Evans: I was gonna watch it today but i took a nap
ABC just televised the awards for best makeup/hairstyling and best cinematography. We survived. America will live to see and fight another day.
You might remember that those categories were among a group of four that the film academy had planned to air during commercial breaks. It was all part of a bid to keep the show under three hours. But industry backlash — seriously, virtually every major Hollywood director slammed the move — forced the academy to relent.
The result: The three people who did the makeup/hairstyling for "Vice" gave a joint acceptance speech, and then "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón took the stage to accept the cinematography prize.
Everything seems to be fine. Let's move forward, together as one nation under movies.
Melissa McCarthy turned in an award-worthy performance... as an Oscar presenter.
The actress co-presented the Academy Award for best costume design with Brian Tyree Henry decked out in a long regal gown inspired by Olivia Coleman's Queen Anne in "The Favorite." Henry was also decked out in full costume regalia.
The outfit was covered with fake bunnies in a nod to Anne's penchant for keeping the animal as pets, but McCarthy earned the uproarious laughter with a bunny puppet that made opening the envelope more difficult.
That would be as close as Sandy Powell, the costume designer behind the real fashions on "The Favorite," would get to the stage. Ruth Carter ended up winning for her costume design work on "The Black Panther."
Another Oscars first as Hannah Beachler becomes the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for production design. If "Black Panther" wins best picture it will be the first superhero film to win for best picture.
"It's been a long time coming," Ruth Carter said at the Oscars on Sunday night after winning an award for best costume design for "Black Panther."
"Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design we turned him into an African king," she said in her speech. Carter, who has been designing for film since her first gig working for Spike Lee's "School Daze" in 1988, thanked the director in her speech.
“I can't say enough about how the pageantry of the film has connected with people in such a beautiful way,” Carter told NBCBLK in March 2018. “People want to honor themselves, they want to honor culture, they want to honor Africa. They just want to be happy to be who they are, not trying to be something they aren't.”
