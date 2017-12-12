Feedback

Why do voters at some Montgomery County polling places see two ballots?

Voters at some polling places in Montgomery County have noticed that there are two ballots for two different elections — prompting questions. Usually just one ballot exists, even in places where multiple elections are occurring. 

Montgomery County, however, is different, Probate Judge Steven Reed, the top elections official for Montgomery County, told NBC News. 

While the highly-anticipated special U.S. Senate election Moore and Jones is a statewide race, there is also a special Alabama State Senate Democratic primary election for the state’s 26th Senate District occurring Tuesday night. 

"Alabama state law prohibits us from having a primary and a general election tabulated at the same time by the same machine on the same ballot," Reed said. 

The 26th State Senate District is composed entirely of 33 of the 49 precincts in Montgomery County. As a result, polling places for those 33 precincts are offering two ballots for two elections, Reed said, while polling places for the other 16 precincts are offering just one ballot for one election: The special U.S. Senate race.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

Early exit poll: The Trump factor

Alabama voters so far today are split on how they feel about the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president. According to early NBC News Exit Polls, 48 percent approve, and the exact same share of voters —48 percent —disapprove.  

And despite Trump's endorsement of the embattled Republican candidate, nearly half of voters said Trump was not a factor in their vote today.About three in ten (29 percent) voters said that one of the reasons for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 20 percent indicated that they were expressing opposition to Trump with their vote.

Frank Thorp V
Leigh Ann Caldwell
Frank Thorp V & Leigh Ann Caldwell

GOP senators will meet tomorrow if Moore wins

If Roy Moore wins tonight, Senate Republicans will meet as a conference tomorrow to discuss next steps, multiple Republican Senate sources told NBC News.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other GOP lawmakers have previously said that Moore would face an almost immediate ethics probe. Republican senators will also have to decide whether to include him in policy discussions as well as whether to seat him on any committees. 

The meeting, currently slated for 10 a.m., will likely focus on messaging: How the party handles the election of a senator facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

Early exit poll: Majority of Alabama voters believe abortion should be illegal

Fifty-four percent of Alabama voters say abortion should be illegal, while 40 percent believe abortion should be legal, according to NBC News early exit poll results. 

Among Roy Moore voters, 38 percent believe that abortion should be illegal in most cases while 42 percent believe abortion should be illegal in all cases.

Among Doug Jones voters, 41 percent believe that abortion should be legal in most cases while a quarter (23 percent) believes abortion should be legal in all cases.

Adam Edelman & Jonathan Allen

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

Moore believes homosexuality a 'destructive lifestyle,' campaign aide says

Roy Moore believes homosexuality is a “destructive lifestyle,” his campaign strategist said Tuesday, responding to a video of an Alabama voter criticizing Moore's rhetoric against gay people.

“Judge Moore is very clear. He believes marriage is between a man and a woman. It’s just that clear to Judge Moore,” campaign strategist Dean Young said on MSNBC.  

“He knows that it’s a destructive lifestyle...Judge Moore disagrees with that lifestyle,” Young added.

 

Jane C. Timm
Jane C. Timm

Celebs rally support for Jones

Democrat Doug Jones brought stars to Alabama to get out the vote Tuesday.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano and "Covert Affairs" actress Piper Perabo drove students to the polls on Tuesday, while Alabama native Channing Tatum recorded a video appealing to student voters. 

“Look, usually I’m not a political person, for the record I’m not a liberal Democrat or a Republican, I’m my own mind and my own heart and that is more complex than red and blue,” he said, noting that he was supporting Jones. “No one thinks students are gonna go out and vote. So, prove them wrong.”

On Monday night, NBA star Charles Barkley — who was born in Alabama — appealed to voters at a rally for Jones.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

Early exit poll: Majority of Alabama voters decided before Moore's scandal

Most Alabama voters decided who they would vote for in today’s Senate race before November, according to early NBC News Exit Polls. Roy Moore was first accused of sexual misconduct on November 9, but notably, 60 percent of voters said they decided who they would vote for before the allegations surfaced.

1 in 10 voters said they decided on their candidate within the last few days and another 9 percent said they decided earlier in December. A fifth of voters said they decided in November. 

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

Alabama Democrat says 'broken' state party created hurdle for Jones

Alabama’s "broken" Democratic Party was a major hurdle Doug Jones' campaign struggled to overcome, a Democratic state legislator said in an interview Tuesday.

“We have people who would rather vote for a pedophile than a Democrat,” Rep. Patricia Todd, the state’s only openly gay legislator, said on “Meet The Press Daily.”

“Our state party structure is broken, we really don't have an active party,” Todd added. “And that's been hard on this campaign.” Jones' field operation, which the state party would normally have an active role in organizing, fell entirely to Jones' campaign, Todd said. 

 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Jones outspent Moore six-to-one on TV ads

If Roy Moore wins the Alabama Senate race, it won’t be because he flooded the TV airwaves with his message.

According to ad-tracking outfit Advertising Analytics LLC, as of last Friday, Democrat Doug Jones’ campaign had outspent Moore by nearly a six-to-one margin on the airwaves, $7.2 million to $1.2 million.

A total of $11.6 million had poured into the race during the general election as of late last week, with a big assist for Jones coming from Democratic super PAC Highway 31, which spent $2.3 million statewide on broadcast, cable and radio. 

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

Early exit poll: Voters love their candidates

According to early exit polls, 65 percent of Alabama voters said they strongly favor their candidate for U.S. Senate today. One in five said they like their candidate, but with reservations, and 12 percent said their vote was motivated by dislike of the other candidate.

Jones voters overwhelmingly said they voted for him because they strongly favor him. Eleven percent of Jones voters said they like him with reservations, and 9 percent said they voted for him because they dislike the other candidate.

Moore voters were more split — 54 percent said they strongly favor him and 31 percent said they like him, but with reservations. Just over one in ten Moore voters said they were motivated to vote for him because they dislike the other candidate. 

