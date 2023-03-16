Authorities announce another arrest in connection Jared Bridegan’s February 2022 murder

Authorities today announced the arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana in connection with the murder of Jared Bridegan. Fernandez Saldana is married to Jared’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez. He was indicted for first-degree murder by a grand jury and taken into custody this morning in Kissimmee, Florida, by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February 2022, after dropping his twin 9-year-olds off at his ex-wife’s house in Jacksonville Beach.

The tire found in the middle of the road Jacksonville Beach Police Department

A short distance away he came across a tire in the middle of the road. Authorities believe the tire had been placed there purposely so Jared would have to stop.

He did.

When he got out of the car to move the tire, he was shot multiple times.

Bexley, his 2-year-old daughter with current wife Kirsten Bridegan, was in the back seat at the time. Bexley was unharmed.

After a nearly year-long investigation, in January of this year, prosecutors announced that Henry Tenon, 63, had been charged in connection with Jared’s murder. At the time of the announcement, State’s Attorney Melissa Nelson made clear that Tenon had not acted alone and that the investigation would continue.

At the press conference today, Nelson said that Tenon had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a weapon and admitted shooting Jared. Nelson also said Tenon is cooperating with the investigation and will testify against Fernandez Saldana. Tenon lived at a property owned by Fernandez Saldana.

Fernandez Saldana and his wife had faced public scrutiny immediately following Jared’s murder due to the acrimonious nature of Ms. Gardner-Fernandez and Jared’s divorce, and their ongoing legal battle over custody of the twins. She has not been charged with any crimes nor has she been named by authorities as a person of interest in this case.

Authorities released a heavily redacted arrest warrant affidavit for Fernandez Saldana. It states that a review of Tenon’s financial records uncovered “three handwritten checks . . . from Fernandez Saldana.” The affidavit also claims that phone records showed “Tenon and Fernandez Saldana had 35 phone contacts in February, 30 phone contacts in March, and 5-9 phone contacts in May and June.”

Jared and Kirsten Bridegan Kirsten Bridegan

Jared’s widow, Kirsten, has been a vocal advocate for justice for her husband since his death. She has given interviews, spoken at rallies, and been front and center at police press conferences.

Her goal has been to keep Jared’s death at the forefront of people’s minds in the hope of furthering the investigation.

At today’s press conference, Kirsten said the family was relieved that now two people had been arrested for Jared’s murder, but they were also angry.

She appeared to hold back tears as she spoke of how Jared “wouldn’t be here for any future memories, vacations or tender moments with our kids.” In addition to Bexley, the couple also has a 6-year-old daughter.

In addition to first-degree murder Fernandez Saldana also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse. He will be extradited to Duvall County for arraignment.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Watch the press conference below: