Watch the Dateline episode, “Dangerous Secret” now

For decades, generations of men have gone underground the Ohio River Valley.

In places like Bellaire, Ohio, it’s still a way of life for many people.

43-year-old Brad McGarry was one of those people. He was a foreman -- a bit remarkable, given that he was not your typical coal miner.

Brad was openly gay. And yet, he still had a secret.

And a secret, as we all know, can be dangerous...

It was a late Sunday afternoon in May of 2017.

Cheri and David Kinney, along with Cheri’s 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth, had come to visit Brad at his house. He wasn’t answering his phone, so they came in through his back door.

Then, David went down to the basement.

And that’s when he saw it: Brad’s body, with a pool of blood around his head.

That basement was now a possible crime scene.

To find out what happened to Brad, watch the full episode, “Dangerous Secret” on Peacock now.

You can also watch it on the NBC app or on our podcast.

After you finish the episode, you can also watch Brad’s loved ones remember him as a genuine, joyous person.