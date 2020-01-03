LGBTQ week in review: United Methodist schism, Grindr slaying, Jonathan Van Ness

By Brooke Sopelsa

The breakup of a major Christian denomination, the grisly murder of a Michigan hairstylist and a "Queer Eye" star's campaign trip to Iowa are among this week's top stories.

Protesters at the United Methodist Church's special session of the general conference in St. Louis on Feb. 26, 2019.Sid Hastings / AP

United Methodists looks to split over LGBTQ issues

Church leaders worked with an expert mediator to draft a proposal, to be voted on in May 2020, that would split the UMC into pro-LGBTQ and anti-LGBTQ denominations.

Donald Trump holds a rainbow flag given to him by a supporter during a campaign rally on Oct. 30, 2016 in Greeley, Colo.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

LGBTQ mentions quietly axed from discrimination guidelines

The Trump administration has quietly but systematically removed mentions of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” from executive branch discrimination guidelines.

Elizabeth Warren, Jonathan Van Ness.Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank

Jonathan Van Ness to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in Iowa

The "Queer Eye" star and author said he's supporting the Massachusetts senator because she "is fighting for the change that our country needs right now."

ehrlif / Getty Images

White evangelicals distinct on LGBTQ rights, abortion

White evangelical Protestants stand noticeably apart from other religious people on how the government should act on these politically divisive issues.

Discussions Wyckoff Heights Medical Center has had with prospective clients on Grindr.via Grindr

From Grindr to PrEP: Innovative sexual health program flourishes

A health center in Brooklyn has been using popular gay dating apps to get at-risk individuals tested for HIV and on preventive medication.

HIV prevention drug Truvada.BSIP / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Following backlash, Facebook disables misleading HIV ads

The decision comes a month after an open letter from LGBTQ advocates demanded removal of the advertisements, warning they could lead to a public health crisis.

Nikki Kuhnhausen.Vancouver Police Dept.

Man charged with hate crime in death of transgender teen

David Bogdanov, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen.

Mark Latunski.Shiawassee County Jail

Michigan man charged in Grindr slaying

Mark Latunski was charged in the killing of gay hairstylist Kevin Bacon, 25, who was last seen Christmas Eve before going to meet a man he met on the app.

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger pose with the World Cup trophy after the United States defeated the Netherlands in the FIFA Women's World Cup on July 7, 2019.Brad Smith / ISI Photos / Getty Images file

Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris tie the knot

The U.S. Women’s National Team players — and 2019 World Cup winners — wed in Miami.

The White House stands illuminated in rainbow colored light at dusk on June 26, 2015.Drew Angerer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

A very LGBTQ decade: Gay marriage, trans rights, 'rainbow wave'

From the legalization of same-sex marriage acros the U.S. to the political “rainbow wave,” the 2010s have been filled with LGBTQ milestones.

Queerness has seen victories in pop culture with faces like Jonathan Van Ness and RuPaul but politically it's been a much tougher fight than people realize.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Op-Ed: The 2010s brought visibility but stalled political progress

“The world can see us in more ways than ever before, but the world is a frightening place at the moment,” writes John Paul Brammer.

