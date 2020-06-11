U.K. lockdown a week earlier could have halved COVID-19 death toll, scientist says

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. have topped 2 million as at least nine states reported a jump in hospitalizations since Memorial Day.

In Arizona, three weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order, there has been a big spike in the number of coronavirus cases with lawmakers and medical professionals warning there might not be enough emergency room beds to handle what could be a big influx of new cases.

Meanwhile, the cost of groceries spiked in May, driven by coronavirus concerns at meat plants and increased demand at supermarkets.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

