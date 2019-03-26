Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 26, 2019, 4:55 PM GMT By David K. Li

A county just north of New York City declared a state of emergency Tuesday and banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, officials said.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day cited a state law, which gives local officials sweeping powers "in the event of reasonable apprehension of immediate danger" to the public.

"Effective at the stroke of midnight, Wednesday, March 27, anyone who is under 18 years of age and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until this declaration expires in 30 days or until they receive the MMR vaccination," according to a statement from Rockland County officials.

The public spaces include schools, stores, places of worship and public transit.

Local police will not be asking for documentation of vaccinations, but will enforce it retroactively if a parent is found to have allowed their unvaccinated kids into the public spaces, according to the county.

The seat of Rockland County is in the hamlet of New City, about 35 miles north of Midtown Manhattan.

