2022 counties: Who voted, who didn’t and why candidates matter

This week’s Senate runoff win by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia marked the official end of the 2022 mid-term election. And with that, the Data Download takes a look at what we learned from some of our County to County locales in this cycle.

Going into 2022, the NBC News team turned its focus to a set of counties to examine how different segments of the electorate — African-American voters, evangelical voters, college town voters and different kinds of Republicans — would respond to the campaign. As we noted recently, the lessons of 2022 varied depending on the state, but the County to County communities showed some revealing trends.

Anson County, North Carolina: African-American voters

Along the southern border of North Carolina, Anson is a sparsely populated county where African Americans make up roughly half the population. In 2020, President Joe Biden carried the county by about 4 points on the strength of turnout among those voters. The question was whether they would turnout for the midterm election.

And the 2022 results certainly suggested that African Americans didn’t turn out as well in Anson. The county produced about 4,000 fewer votes in this year’s Senate race than it did in the 2020 presidential — a drop of 36%. And Republican candidate Ted Budd “flipped” the vote coming out of Anson to win it on his way to winning the state.

The drop in turnout in Anson was mirrored in other communities with large African-American populations, including big cities, such as Detroit, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. The decline among an important voter bloc for the Democrats is something the party will likely be looking at as 2024 approaches.

Chattooga County, Georgia: Evangelical voters

Up in the top western corner of Georgia, Chattooga is a rural community where half the population identifies as white evangelical Christians, according to the 2020 American Religious Landscape survey from PRRI. Chattooga and counties like it were crucial to Donald Trump's presidential runs in 2016 and 2020: The question was how it would respond to the first post-Trump midterm.

In terms of margins, Chattooga came through for Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. He captured 80% of the vote from the county on Tuesday. That was the same percentage Trump got out of the county in 2020. But a lower turnout probably hurt Walker. Chattooga produced 3,200 fewer votes than it did in the 2020 presidential race — roughly 32% fewer votes.

In close races, Republicans need to pump up turnout from small rural counties to help offset Democratic advantages in urban areas, that’s especially true for rural white evangelical communities in the south where GOP margins are massive. Chattooga and counties like it in Georgia didn’t produce enough without Trump on the ballot.

Dane County, Wisconsin: College town voters

Dane County, the home of Madison and the University of Wisconsin, has become increasingly important for Democrats in the state as a reliable cache of blue votes. But college voters often don’t show up for midterms. This November was a test of whether the party could get college students to the polls.

Dane turned out to be a big success for the Democrats. In the Senate race, the county produced 90% of the votes it produced in the 2020 presidential race. And Democrat Mandela Barnes basically got the same percentage of the vote that Joe Biden did in 2020: 77%. Barnes wound up narrowly losing to incumbent Ron Johnson in part because of poor turnout in Milwaukee.

The big turnout and margins in Dane were seen in other college town communities as well, such as those in Michigan, where they propelled the incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and helped pass an amendment making abortion a right in the state’s constitution. The vote numbers suggest these communities may be more activated in future midterms, at least when races are close.

Delaware County, Ohio: Exurban Republican voters

Just north of Columbus, Delaware County is home to a particular brand of Republicanism — one that looks more like the Chamber of Commerce type of conservative that once dominated the GOP.

Ohio offered a particularly interesting test for the county because there were two statewide Republican candidates that represented different aspects of the party: Gov. Mike DeWine, who made a point of not being a supporter of Donald Trump, and Senate candidate JD Vance — who tied himself closely to the former president.

And the results showed the differences a candidate can make. DeWine won the county by about 28 points. Vance carried Delaware as well, but by a much narrower 6-point margin. Vance still won Ohio, but the race was much closer.

There are exurbs across the country and in states where the vote is more evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, the GOP needs big margins from the exurbs. The numbers in Delaware suggest Trump could be a real drag on the Republican vote in those communities in 2024 if he gets the nomination.

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania: Blue-collar Republican voters

In northeastern Pennsylvania, near Scranton, Luzerne County is a blue-collar community that has been trending Republican, especially since Trump arrived on the political scene. The former president won it by about 14 points in 2020. The question was whether Trump’s voters would come out without Trump on the ballot. And the answer suggested again that candidates matter, but in a surprising way.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who proudly tied himself to Trump and who ran a Trump-like campaign attacking the media, actually lost Luzerne by about 1 point as he lost badly to Democrat Josh Shapiro statewide. Meanwhile, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, who Trump hand-selected as the GOP nominee, won Luzerne by about 9 points even as he lost the overall race.

The data out of Luzerne suggests that even among Trump-leaning voters, there may be candidates that can go too far, at least when Trump isn’t on the ballot. Luzerne should have been good territory for Mastriano. And there was a similar pattern in the blue-collar suburbs of Michigan, where Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, an election-denying Trump supporter, lost in similar communities in that state.