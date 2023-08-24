Pro-Ramaswamy super PAC launches new ad after GOP debate

One day after entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy criticized his GOP presidential rivals as "super PAC puppets" and called them "bought and paid for" on the debate stage, the super PAC supporting Ramaswamy's campaign released a new TV ad touting his platform.

"Vivek Ramaswamy: Creating a new American revolution, defeating the woke mob," a narrator says in the 30-second ad from American Exceptionalism PAC, which hit the airwaves in Iowa, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

The ad also lists some of Ramaswamy's stances that he laid out during Wednesday's first primary debate in Milwaukee and regularly recites on the campaign trail, including that "God is real," "reverse racism is racism," and " an open border is no border."

So far American Exceptionalism PAC has spent $484,000 on ads, according to AdImpact. That's a fraction of the $92.9 million that GOP outside groups and candidates have spent on ads so far.

But it still shows that Ramaswamy has benefitted from outside money, even as he criticized his GOP opponents for their ties to super PACs on Wednesday.

"The reality is you have a bunch of people, professional politicians, super PAC puppets, following slogans handed over to them by their 400-page super PACs last week," Ramaswamy said during the debate on Fox News, an apparent reference to a pre-debate memo from Never Back Down, a super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"The real choice we face in this primary is this: Do you want a super PAC puppet, or do you want a patriot who speaks the truth?" Ramaswamy said.