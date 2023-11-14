IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Former President Donald Trump speaks onstage during a commit to caucus rally
Former President Donald Trump in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Sept. 20. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Pro-Trump super PAC ramps up spending in Iowa

Groups backing Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are the biggest ad spenders in Hawkeye State.

By Mark Murray and Alexandra Marquez

Former President Donald Trump is ahead in Iowa with the Republican caucuses now nine weeks away, but that isn’t stopping the main pro-Trump super PAC from significantly increasing its ad spending in the first-in-the-nation GOP presidential contest.

MAGA Inc., the group backing Trump, has spent $4 million over Iowa’s airwaves from Oct. 1 to Nov. 14 — up from its spending earlier in the fall, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

One of MAGA Inc.’s recent ads hits Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for once supporting statehood for Puerto Rico, which the DeSantis campaign has denied.

“Liberals have a plan to make Puerto Rico a state, adding two Democrats to the Senate. And Ron DeSantis sided with the liberals’ power play,” the ad goes.

Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting DeSantis, has spent an equal $4 million during the same period — after outspending the pro-Trump group from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1.

Some Never Back Down’s most recent ads have highlighted DeSantis’s previous military service, his effort in Florida to evacuate Americans from Israel, and his call for a new approach in dealing with China

And narrowly behind those advertisers is SFA Fund, the super PAC backing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, which has spent $3.7 million in Iowa from Oct. 1 to Nov. 14.

SFA Fund has a new ad in Iowa referring to Haley as “the conservative China fears most.”

During the entire 2024 presidential cycle so far, the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down has been the biggest advertiser, spending nearly $40 million on ads, according to AdImpact.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the political unit.