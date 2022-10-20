IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas Primary in Houston
Voters wait in line outside of the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center polling place in Houston, Texas on Mar. 1.Mark Felix / Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Here are the congressional races drawing the most Spanish ad spending

Democrats are outspending Republicans in four of the top five races in recent Spanish language ad spending.

By Ben Kamisar

As Election Day draws nearer, candidates and outside groups are courting Spanish-speaking voters amid an interesting and broader battle for Latino voters.

A recent NBC News/Telemundo poll of Latinos found that while Democrats lead Republicans by 21 points when they're asked which party they prefer to control Congress, that's a smaller gap than in past polls. The poll also found slightly greater leads for the Democrats among those who consumed Spanish-language news or a mix of English and Spanish-language news (as opposed to English alone), as well as those who preferred to take the interview in Spanish.

It's against that backdrop that there's been more than $25 million in Spanish-language ad spending in House and Senate races since Labor Day, per data from AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm.

Here's a look at the five congressional races drawing the most recent ad spending from Labor Day (including spending booked through Election Day):

Arizona Senate: $4.4 million

The top two congressional races for Spanish-language ad spending are no surprise -- they're they two Sun Belt races that have a significant chunk of Latinos as part of the electorate.

Arizona's Senate race, pitting Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly against Republican Blake Masters, narrowly edged out the Nevada Senate race.

Almost 90% of that spending has come from Democrats, with the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC spending $1.9 million, Kelly's campaign spending $1.2 million and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spending almost $800,000.

On the GOP side, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is spending $440,000, with an outside group called Citizens for Sanity pitching in another $180,000.

Nevada Senate: $4.3 million

Nevada's race, between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt, follows a similar trend on the Democratic side.

Senate Majority PAC is the top spender, with $1.9 million as well, with Cortez Masto's campaign behind at $546,000. The DSCC and several outside groups have pitched in too.

But the Spanish-language spending has been largely split on the GOP side, with more than $800,000 coming from the Club for Growth Action and $660,000 coming from the NRSC, with Laxalt's campaign pitching in about $82,000.

California-22: $3 million

The top House race on the list pits Republican Rep. David Valadao against Democrat Rudy Salas.

Democrats have spent almost $2 million to the GOP's $1 million, with spending split between party committees, top outside groups.

Texas-28: $1.7 million

Democrats have the edge here, with just under $1.1 million in Spanish language spending booked and spent since Labor Day.

Republicans have spent significantly, however, almost $600,000.

Texas-15: $1.5 million

This is the only race on the top 5 where Republicans are outspending Democrats on Spanish-language media. The GOP has $800,000 booked and spent, compared to $660,00 from Democrats.

Honorable mentions

Nevada-04, Texas-34 and California-13 were the other races with more than a million dollars in Spanish-language ad spending since Labor Day. (Florida's Senate race had more than $900,000 in spending).

