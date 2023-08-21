Biden, pro-Trump group launch TV ads focused on general election

The 2024 election is more than a year away, but President Joe Biden's campaign and former President Donald Trump's allies are already previewing their messages on the airwaves.

The Biden campaign announced over the weekend that it is launching a $25 million ad buy over the next four months in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, along with ad spending targeting Hispanic voters in Florida. The buy marks the campaign’s first spending on ads focused on Hispanic voters as well as on Black voters.

“This historic buy ensures that the President’s message reaches all Americans where they receive their news, and sends a clear sign that we are investing in an aggressive, meaningful, and effective paid media strategy," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The new ad campaign includes a 60-second spot focused on Biden's efforts to boost jobs and the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. The ad does not mention Trump by name, but an image of the former president flashes on screen as the narrator says, "There are some who say America has failed, not Joe Biden."

"He believes our best days are ahead because he believes in the American people," the narrator ads.

MAGA, Inc., a super PAC backing Trump, is also up with a new TV ad focused on a potential general election matchup between Trump and Biden.

“Donald Trump’s dominating the race. What he did for us and what he’ll do for us. Trump made us safer, wealthier and more secure,” a narrator says in the 30-second ad. “Prices were low, groceries affordable, we were beating China, jobs coming home, our border was secure.”

“But Joe Biden’s America? Wages down, prices soaring, families struggling," the narrator ads. "Only Trump’s ready to get our economy, our country, back on track.”