Chris Sununu cuts ad for Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire primary

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu is appearing in a new TV ad for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's presidential campaign less than one month out from his state's GOP primary.

“A president should bring out the best in all of us. That’s Nikki Haley,” Sununu says directly into the camera in the new ad from Haley's campaign. “She’s a leader who builds people up. She’s a live free or die Republican who understands fiscal responsibility and individual liberty.”

According to the tracking firm AdImpact, the new ad is airing in the Boston media market, which covers much of New Hampshire.

Haley has seen some momentum in recent New Hampshire polling following Sununu’s endorsement of her this month, though former President Donald Trump is still leading the Republican field ahead of the Jan. 23 contest.

Sununu, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, doesn’t mention the former president by name in the 30-second spot but says Haley is “a new generation of conservative leadership who can help leave behind the chaos and the drama of the past.”

Sununu isn't the first GOP governor from a state with an early nominating contest to hit the airwaves in support of a Trump rival.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign featured Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a TV ad that launched in November and is still on the air in the Hawkeye State, according to AdImpact. The spot shows footage of Reynolds endorsing DeSantis ahead of her state's Jan. 15 caucus.