Democrats launch new abortion ad in Arizona Senate race

Two Democratic groups are launching a new TV ad in Arizona's Senate race, painting Republican Blake Masters as extreme on abortion.

The new 30-second spot, shared first with NBC News, is part of a $2.3 million statewide ad buy from VoteVets and the Senate Majority PAC. The ad features an Army veteran named Hillary.

“My husband and I both served. He gave his life fighting for our freedoms," she says in the ad. "It’s offensive, seeing someone like Blake Masters talking about taking away our rights."

The ad then cuts to footage of Masters' previous comments on abortion, where he says, "Absolutely no abortions," and, "You make it illegal and you punish the doctors."

The ad concludes with Hillary saying, "No abortions, even in the case of rape and incest. That kind of extremism and government control is the opposite of what we fought for. It’s un-American."

The spot is the latest example of Democrats looking to leverage the issue of abortion in competitive races after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Masters has been on defense on the issue in his race against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. He recently scrubbed his website, removing language that said he is "100% pro-life" and that he supports "a federal personhood law (ideally a Constitutional amendment) that recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed."

"Since the primary, Blake Masters has tried to paper over his extremism, to get votes," VoteVets chairman Jon Solts said in a statement. "We’re not going to let him pull a fast one on Arizonans.”