Democrats launching $20 million voter registration drive amid race for House control

A non-profit aligned with House Democrats is kicking off a $20 million voter registration drive focusing on key regions and voters in the battle for the House majority next year.

House Majority Forward announced the $20 million investment, which it called it's "initial" commitment, Tuesday. It'll target young, Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander and Native American voters, and will take place in areas home to key House districts including:

Alaska

The Des Moines, Iowa area

New York's Hudson Valley, Long Island, Southern Tier and Syracuse metro area

Northern Virginia

Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area

Various parts of Michigan including Flint, the middle of the state, the Lansing area and part of the Detroit metro area

“House Majority Forward is committed to expanding the electorate and ensuring everyone’s voice is heard on Election Day,” House Majority Forward Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell told NBC News in a statement.

“We must fight against those who shamelessly attempt to disenfranchise voters and look forward to playing a key role in empowering communities across the country.”

House Majority Forward is the non-profit arm of House Majority PAC, the super PAC that serves as the Democrats' primary outside group spending to help the party grow its ranks in the House.

Non-profits are allowed to conduct nonpartisan voter registration drives, but have to provide all voters equal access to registration regardless of their preferred political party.