Former Rep. Tom Suozzi announces bid for George Santos' seat

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announced Tuesday that he's running to take back his old seat in New York, which is now represented by indicted GOP Rep. George Santos.

In a social media post, Suozzi wrote, "The madness in Washington, DC, and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the United States Congress is obvious to everyone. You know me. I’ve never sat on the sidelines."

Suozzi served three terms in Congress as the representative for New York's 3rd District on Long Island, beginning in 2017. He left office earlier this year after an unsuccessful run for governor in 2022, when he lost in the Democratic primary to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Meanwhile, Santos flipped Suozzi's old House seat into the Republican column in 2022. The GOP freshman was soon accused of lying about his educational and career history on the campaign trail.

Santos also faces an investigation by the House Ethics Committee and he has pleaded not guilty to federal charges on wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and more.

Before his federal charges were unveiled, Santos announced that he would seek re-election. He has already accumulated a lengthy list of challengers on both sides of the aisle.

They include former state Sen. Anna Kaplan, Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan and law professor William Murphy on the Democratic side. On the GOP side, Air Force veteran Kellen Curry and former local Republican Party official Phillip Grillo have also launched campaigns.

Grillo was charged in 2021 for his actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.