GOP presidential self-funders announce second-quarter hauls

Two GOP presidential hopefuls who are spending significant sums of their own money on their campaigns announced Friday that their new fundraising reports will show millions raised in the second quarter.

North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum will report raising $11.7 million for his presidential bid in the second quarter of the year, but about $10.2 million of that haul is a personal loan from Burgum himself, campaign spokesperson Lance Trover told NBC News.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who loaned his campaign $10.5 million during the first fundraising quarter, will report $7.7 million raised from April through June, according to campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. The campaign said Ramaswamy's haul does include some of his own money, but did not immediately share how much.

While Ramaswamy has been in the race since February, Burgum launched his campaign in early June, meaning that his quarterly fundraising report, which is due to the Federal Election Commission on Saturday, covers less than a month of campaigning.

Still, he raised just $1.5 million from donors not including himself.

That pales in comparison to his competitors who have already released their quarterly hauls. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised more than $20 million in his campaign account from April through June. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign committees raised $6 million and $5.3 million, respectively.

None are expected to have loaned their campaign significant cash, although that cannot be confirmed until campaigns officially file their fundraising reports over the weekend.

The current Republican presidential frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, announced that his joint fundraising committee, which includes his presidential campaign and his leadership PAC raised $35 million in the second quarter. The campaign did not break down how much went money went to each entity, or if the haul includes any personal funding from Trump.

The super PAC backing Burgum, Best of America, also reported bringing in over $11 million in June, according to Fox News.

The Burgum campaign said that it has not yet received donations from 40,000 individual donors yet, which is the minimum threshold to qualify for the first GOP primary debate in August, per the Republican National Committee's requirements. But the campaign said it is "closing in" on that number.

In an effort to recruit more donors, the campaign announced earlier this week that it would distribute "Biden Economic Relief cards," or $20 gift cards, to donors that give at least $1 to the campaign.

The campaign was on pace to distribute more than 20,000 cards in the first 48 hours after the campaign began offering the cards, Trover said in a Wednesday press release, noting that the campaign was on track to reach 50,000 donors by the end of the weekend.

Ramaswamy's campaign spokesperson said his campaign has 65,000 unique donors, and 40% are first-time political donors.

Along with Ramaswamy, so far Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Scott, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have confirmed that they have met the donor threshold for August's debate.