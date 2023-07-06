Trump announces fundraising haul — with some key context missing

Former President Donald Trump's joint fundraising effort raised more than $35 million from April through June, according to a senior Trump campaign official. But some key context is still missing.

The haul, first reported by Politico, benefits both Trump's presidential campaign and his leadership PAC, Save America, and it's not clear how much money went to each entity. Save America has covered expenses not related to the campaign, including Trump's legal bills.

The Trump campaign declined to share how much was spent over the second quarter, or how much money the campaign had on hand as of June 30.

That breakdown will become clear later this month, as fundraising reports are due within weeks.

Trump's campaign committee has to file its quarterly report to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. But fundraising reports for the joint fundraising committee and the leadership PAC, which will cover the first six months of the year, are due by the end of July.

Trump's campaign raised $14.4 million during the first three months of the year, ending March with $13.9 million on hand.

The campaign has also boasted fundraising boosts around Trump's recent indictments and aggressively solicited contributions around those events, sending emails and texts to supporters and encouraging them to donate. His campaign said last month that it raised more than $6.6 million in the days after he was indicted on federal charges for his handling of classified documents.