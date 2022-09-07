Herschel Walker disagrees with the idea of systemic racism in new Georgia Senate ad

In a new ad, Herschel Walker attacks Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams over their stance on race.

Walker is the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia.

The ad quotes Abrams talking about Jim Crow and Harris saying, "America has a long history of systemic racism." It also features Warnock saying, "America has a preexisting condition. It's called racism."

Then, Walker tells viewers, "Senator Warnock believes America is a bad country, full of racist people. I believe we're a great country, full of generous people."

The ad follows comments Walker has repeatedly made on the campaign trail dismissing claims about systemic racism and bigotry.

The new spot claims that while Walker is running on unity, Warnock is running on separation, something Walker told the New York Times about Warnock earlier this year.

Warnock is a long-time civil rights activist and leader, something that helped boost his victory in 2020. According to an analysis of recent polls, he's up an average of two percentage points over Walker.

The issue could continue to come up in the race, especially if the two candidates meet on the debate stage. But, the two candidates have had been unable to agree on debate rules and venue.