House members gearing up for tough races, new fundraising reports show

Republican House members facing down competitive races are raising more money, on average, than their Democratic incumbent counterparts, new fundraising reports show.

Democrats need a net gain of just five seats to take control of the House (assuming they hold a vacancy in a special election in Rhode Island's deep-blue 1st District later this year), and the new filings show that targeted Republicans are gathering resources for tough races.

The average House Republican in a race that the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter rates as competitive raised $700,000 from April through June, and ended the quarter with $1.2 million on hand.

Meanwhile, the average House Democrat raised $444,000 in the second fundraising quarter, ending June with an average cash-on-hand total of $669,000.

Combined, all 34 Republicans in competitive races raised $23.8 million, ending the quarter with a combined $41 million left to spend. The 37 Democrats in competitive races raised a combined $16.9 million and had $25.4 million on hand.

California GOP Rep. Michelle Steel topped the list of House members in competitive races, bringing in more than $1.1 million. Steel and GOP Reps. Young Kim of California and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania all brought in more than $1 million. All three are among the 18 GOP House members running for re-election in districts, who are top Democratic targets next year.

The top-raising Democratic lawmaker in a competitive race was Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, who raised $840,000.