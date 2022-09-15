Internet sports gambling trails by 20 points in California

More than half of Californians are opposed to a ballot measure seeking to bring sports gambling to Golden State smartphones, according to a new poll released Thursday.

In the first significant public survey on Proposition 27, the Public Policy Institute of California found 54% of likely voters are opposed to the measure, compared to 34% who support it, while 12% are undecided.

Prop. 27 would allow online sports betting and it's being strongly opposed by Native American tribes who are backing Prop. 26. Rival Prop. 26 would legalize in-person sports wagering at 66 tribal casinos and four horse racing tracks.

The PPIC poll did not include any data on Prop. 26.

Sports fans in some of the nation's most expensive media markets have been and will continue to be bombarded by TV and digital ads about the two hotly contested measures, particularly from Prop. 27 backers and opponents.

So far this election cycle, pro-27 forces have spent $87.3 million while an anti-27 effort has shelled out $56.4 million and a joint pro-26, anti-27 effort has spent nearly $29 million.

The poll surveyed 1,060 likely voters via phone interviews from Sept. 2-11. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4%.