Iowa state attorney general endorses Trump

ADEL, Iowa — Iowa state Attorney General Brenna Bird became the first statewide elected official from the first caucus state to endorse Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid on Monday afternoon.

“We need a new president in the White House. I am so glad to get to be here today to introduce Donald Trump, because he will secure our border — who supports that?” Bird called out to the crowd at a Trump "commit to caucus" event. “He will fight the terrorists, he will fix the economy, he will stand up for agriculture, and he will uphold our Constitution and our way of life.”

Bird endorsed Trump after Iowa’s state treasurer, Roby Smith, endorsed 38-year-old entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy back in August.

The endorsement comes as Trump holds his third set of double-header campaign events in the Hawkeye State this month. It's a noticeable shift from September, when Trump made four total Iowa campaign stops. Trump's opponents have zeroed in on Iowa, hoping to stop his momentum at the beginning of the 2024 nominating calendar before he can get rolling.

Gary Leffler, 62, a Trump supporter from West Des Moines, said he thinks Bird’s endorsement will propel Trump to victory in the Iowa caucuses, which are less than 100 days away.

“It’s huge, Brenna Bird overturned a 40-year Democrat incumbent,” said Leffler. “She carries weight definitely in the law enforcement community,” he added.