Louisiana GOP Sen. Kennedy skipping gubernatorial bid

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., has decided he won't run for governor and will instead stay in the Senate, according to an email to supporters that was obtained by NBC News.

“I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for Governor,” Kennedy wrote, “Senator and Governor are very different jobs. At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate.”

“I have passed more bills as the lead author than any first term senator in Louisiana’s history, but, to be an effective Senator, killing bad ideas is just as important as advancing good ones. I’m going to be very busy doing both," he added.

Kennedy, who was just re-elected to a six-year term in November, had been publicly weighing a bid, which appeared even more likely when fellow GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy announced he wouldn't run.

Attorney General Jeff Landry, who previously served in the House of Representatives, is the highest-profile candidate in the race. Other statewide officials, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, state Treasurer John Schroder, have been seen as potential candidates as well.