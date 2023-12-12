Marianne Williamson: On the Issues

Marianne Williamson launched another long-shot presidential bid in March following an unsuccessful run in 2020. She was the first Democrat to announce her presidential bid, even before President Joe Biden announced his candidacy.

Here's where she stands on key issues.

Economy

Williamson has railed against wealth inequality, arguing that "American social and economic policy has acted like a vacuum cleaner, taking the majority of our nation’s economic resources and sucking them into the hands of a very few."

“In order to override the tyrannous effects of an authoritarian corporatism that has now infiltrated the highest levels of our government, we must rise up en masse and elect a new wave of officials deeply dedicated to the democratic ideal,” she says on her campaign website.

She wants to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and offer free tuition to public colleges. The Williamson campaign argues for raising taxes, particularly on the rich, to pay for a slew of policy proposals. "The rich will assuredly howl and scream about injustice and being job creators," she says on her campaign website.

Climate

Williamson says the U.S. "must declare a national climate emergency and end all fossil fuel subsidies."

If she is elected, Williamson says, she would "expand investments to reach 100 percent renewable energy" by 2035. She has also called for banning fracking and halting "all new fossil fuel projects," according to her campaign website.

Race and policing

Williamson has called for creating "a legal fund for victims of police brutality."

"It is wrong to ignore the racial element involved in systemic criminal injustices," her campaign website says. "Black mothers and fathers all over America feel the need to teach their children — particularly their sons — how to avoid the unequal application of criminal justice in the United States.

She has also promoted ending "the reliance on police and law enforcement" for nonviolent situations, including mental health crises and homelessness.

Abortion

Williamson says on her campaign website that she is "one hundred percent pro-choice." She is in favor of codifying the protections granted by Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the Supreme Court.

"I would vigorously resist any effort to restrict, limit, or diminish the reproductive rights and freedoms granted by Roe v. Wade," she says on her campaign website.