McCarthy to host fundraiser in Wyoming amid Cheney primary

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is holding a fundraiser over the next two days in Jackson, Wyoming, the backyard of Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

McCarthy will be in Wyoming on Monday and Tuesday raising money for both the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund, two of the top groups helping Republicans in their quest to flip control of the House, according to a source attending the meeting. (While candidates can't coordinate directly with super PACs, they're allowed to appear at events with the group as long as they aren't directly soliciting contributions.)

The annual gathering coincides with the final days of Cheney's primary battle — her top opponent is Republican Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, McCarthy and dozens of other elected Republicans who endorsed Hagemen and have been critical of her stance opposing Trump.

A recent poll from the University of Wyoming found Hageman with support from 57 percent of likely primary voters, compared to 28 percent who say they're backing Cheney.

McCarthy has helped lead the effort to oust Cheney from Congress, including holding a fundraiser in D.C. this spring on behalf of Hageman with more than 50 other GOP congressional members.