Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves launches first re-election TV ad

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, launched his first re-election campaign ad on Tuesday, highlighting his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reeves' wife, Elee, narrates the TV ad, telling viewers, "Other states locked down the economy for years, but not in Mississippi. We reopened fast and our kids went back to school."

She adds, "As first lady, I saw it all up close. Tate Reeves was a leader. He pulled us together."

Reeves is running for a second term, facing a challenge from Democrat Brandon Presley.

Reeves has significantly outraised Presley so far, according to campaign finance reports filed earlier this month.

Reeves reported having more than $9 million on hand between two campaign accounts, while Presley reported having about $1.6 million on hand.

Reeves has booked almost $100,000 worth of airtime for TV ads so far, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

No one else, including Presley or any outside groups, have spent money on TV ads in this race.