NBC News and the Des Moines Register partner for Iowa polling

NBC News will partner with the Des Moines Register and Mediacom for "The Iowa Poll" in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential caucuses in the state.

The partners will work with Selzer & Company pollster J. Ann Selzer to develop questions.

The poll has long been a mainstay in the run-up to the caucuses, with campaigns and reporters checking the results as an important test of how voters are leaning.

“The 2024 presidential election is well under way and it’s critical to capture the thinking of the electorate at every stage of the cycle,” NBC News’ Senior Vice President of Politics, Carrie Budoff Brown, said. “NBC News is committed to covering this election from on the ground and across every state, talking to voters and reporting on the issues that matter most. The Iowa Poll is a crucial and trusted instrument in understanding the sentiment of voters ahead of the First in the Nation caucuses and we are delighted to work with the Des Moines Register and pollster J. Ann Selzer this cycle.”

Established in 1943, The Iowa Poll surveys voters registered in the state of Iowa, including those registered as Republican, Democrat, no party or other party.

The caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15, 2024.

“The Iowa Poll has a storied history of setting the stage for the presidential election cycle,” Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register, added. “We are excited to join forces with NBC News and our longtime partners Selzer & Company and Mediacom to bring Iowans and the nation impactful information about the thinking of likely participants ahead of the 2024 Iowa caucuses.”