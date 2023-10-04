IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley speaks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's banquet
Former Gov. Nikki Haley speaks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's banquet in Des Moines, on Sept. 16.Bryon Houlgrave / AP file

Nikki Haley rises to second in pair of early-state GOP polls

The new surveys of New Hampshire and South Carolina Republicans still show Donald Trump far out in front.

By Mark Murray

Two new Republican primary polls of the early nominating contests of New Hampshire and South Carolina have the same two top takeaways.

Former President Donald Trump enjoys a significant lead in both early states, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has established herself in second place — for now.

In New Hampshire, according to a USA Today/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll, Trump gets support from 49% of likely Republican primary voters, Haley gets 19%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets 10%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gets 6%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., both get 4%.

In South Carolina, meanwhile, a Winthrop University poll has Trump at 51% among Republican voters, Haley at 17%, DeSantis at 12% and Scott at 6%.

Scott sticking at fourth place, at least for now, is notable, given that he represents South Carolina in the Senate.

The USA Today/Boston Globe/Suffolk poll was conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 2 of 500 likely New Hampshire primary voters, and it has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.4 percentage points. And the Winthrop poll of South Carolina was conducted Sept. 23-Oct. 1, and it has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 points for Republican primary voters.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.