Nikki Haley rises to second in pair of early-state GOP polls

Two new Republican primary polls of the early nominating contests of New Hampshire and South Carolina have the same two top takeaways.

Former President Donald Trump enjoys a significant lead in both early states, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has established herself in second place — for now.

In New Hampshire, according to a USA Today/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll, Trump gets support from 49% of likely Republican primary voters, Haley gets 19%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets 10%, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gets 6%, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., both get 4%.

In South Carolina, meanwhile, a Winthrop University poll has Trump at 51% among Republican voters, Haley at 17%, DeSantis at 12% and Scott at 6%.

Scott sticking at fourth place, at least for now, is notable, given that he represents South Carolina in the Senate.

The USA Today/Boston Globe/Suffolk poll was conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 2 of 500 likely New Hampshire primary voters, and it has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.4 percentage points. And the Winthrop poll of South Carolina was conducted Sept. 23-Oct. 1, and it has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 points for Republican primary voters.