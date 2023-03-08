No Labels qualifies for ballot in Arizona, adding potential wrinkle for 2024

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announced Tuesday that No Labels — the independent group promoting bipartisan consensus and condemning the extremes in both major political parties — qualified as a new party on the ballot in that key battleground state.

“After an extensive review by my office and by county elections officials across the state, the No Labels Party has exceeded the minimum signature requirement and, therefore, qualifies as a new party for federal, statewide, and legislative races in the 2024 Primary and General Elections under Arizona law,” said Fontes, a Democrat who won office last year.

In addition to Arizona, No Labels has gained party status in Colorado, and it’s trying to get ballot access in other states across the country.

And it all comes as Democratic groups have expressed alarm that a No Labels presidential candidate could potentially draw votes away from the Democratic nominee, as Politico reported earlier this week.

In the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Arizona by approximately 10,500 votes, with Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen receiving 51,000 votes and other minor and write-in candidates getting another 10,000 votes.