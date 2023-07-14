Pence to report nearly $1.2 million raised in first three weeks

Former Vice President Mike Pence will report raising nearly $1.2 million in the first three weeks of his presidential campaign, according to a Pence adviser.

Pence launched his run for the GOP presidential nomination in early June. A full picture of his campaign’s fundraising will be clear when his campaign files his second-quarter fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission, which is due Saturday.

The Pence adviser noted that Pence's small-dollar fundraising places an emphasis on direct mail appeals, which take more time to show a return on investment.

Pence has gotten support from some major Republican donors, according to the Pence adviser. They include Joe and Kelly Craft, who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Kentucky and served in former President Donald Trump's administration. She lost to state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who had Trump's endorsement.

Pence's supporters also include former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, former beer magnate Pete Coors, and Ross Perot, Jr., whose father waged an independent campaign for president in 1992. Two donors, Ron Cameron and Warren Stephens, also contributed millions to pro-Trump super PACs in 2020.

It's not yet clear if these donors contributed to the Pence campaign directly, his aligned super PAC, or if they have also contributed to other presidential candidates.

The pro-Pence super PAC, Committed to America, has also raised nearly $2.7 million, according to the adviser.

Pence signaled Friday that he has not yet reached the minimum 40,000 donors required to qualify for the first primary debate next month. The Republican National Committee set that donor threshold, and also requires candidates to pledge to support the eventual nominee and meet certain polling thresholds.

"We’ll make the debate stage, but we’re working around the clock to make sure that we reach that threshold of 40,000 donors," Pence told reporters after addressing a gathering of Christian conservatives in Iowa.

Pence noted he will "easily" reach the polling threshold. While he has been registering above the required 1% threshold in recent national polls, he has struggled to notch double-digit levels of support.

"Well, I just announced a month ago," Pence said when asked about his performance in polls. "Give me some time."

Pence's haul is among the lowest that the presidential candidates have announced so far, although he has only been in the race for three weeks.