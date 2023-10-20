IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Perry Johnson Scott Olson / Getty Images file

Perry Johnson drops out of 2024 presidential race

The wealthy businessman didn't break through in the polls or qualify for any of the debates.

By Alex Tabet

Longshot GOP presidential candidate Perry Johnson dropped out of the race Friday. 

“With no opportunity to share my vision on the debate stage, I have decided at this time suspending my campaign is the right thing to do,” wrote Perry Johnson in a statement announcing his decision.  

The 75-year-old businessman failed to register in the majority of polls, and when he was listed as an option, he often registered at 0%.

Johnson has been outspoken about his disdain for the Republican National Committee and chair Ronna McDaniel after failing to qualify for the first GOP debate. While dropping out, Johnson took one last dig: “The people should decide the next president of the United States, not the head of the RNC and her cronies,” wrote Johnson. 

Johnson, a multi-millionaire, spent $3.5 million on advertising this year to no avail, per AdImpact, an ad-tracking service.

The Michigander hinted he may pivot to a Senate bid in a recent interview with NBC News.  Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced earlier this year that she would not run for re-election, and Johnson would face competition from experienced politicians on both sides of the aisle for Michigan’s open Senate seat in 2024.

“Perry hasn’t ruled anything out,” said Elizabeth Stoddart, Perry Johnson’s communications director, of a Johnson 2024 Senate bid.

