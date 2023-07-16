IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in April 2022, in Washington.
Romney steps up fundraising as he weighs reelection

The Utah senator’s haul was matched by a potential GOP primary opponent.

By Bridget Bowman

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., has not yet said if he is running for reelection — but his latest fundraising report shows that he could be preparing for a competitive 2024 campaign. 

Romney increased his fundraising roughly tenfold from April through June, bringing in nearly $1.1 million, according to a new fundraising report filed Saturday. During the first three months of the year, Romney raised just $110,000.

The Utah senator could face a primary challenge if he decides to run. State House Speaker Brad Wilson launched an exploratory committee for the Senate in mid-April. His committee reported raising $2.2 million in the second fundraising quarter, including a $1.2 million loan from Wilson himself. 

Wilson did have more money in his campaign account at the end of the quarter, with $2.1 million on hand to Romney's nearly $1.6 million.

Romney, also his party’s presidential nominee in 2012, has angered some on the right as a staunch Donald Trump critic, even voting to convict Trump during both of his impeachment trials. 

Romney’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but campaign finance filings also show that Romney has signed onto more joint fundraising committees so he can team up with other GOP senators up for re-election next year. 

Romney easily won his first term in the Senate in 2018 by 32 points in Utah, a traditionally Republican state. Former President Donald Trump won the state by nearly 21 points in 2020.

