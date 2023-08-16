Trump jumps out to 39-point lead over DeSantis in new national poll

A new national Quinnipiac University poll — conducted after the Aug. 1 federal indictment of Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election but before Monday night’s indictment in Fulton County, Ga. — finds the former president with a 39-point lead over his nearest rival, Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump gets support from 57% of Republican registered voters, DeSantis gets 18%, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy gets 5% and former Vice President Mike Pence gets 4%. No other Republican candidate gets more than 3% in the national Quinnipiac poll.

(DeSantis’s 39-point deficit to Trump is a steep drop for him since February, when he trailed the former president by just 6 points in the Quinnipiac poll.)

The poll also finds Trump and President Joe Biden in a dead heat in a hypothetical general-election matchup — with Biden getting support from 47% of all registered voters, while Trump gets 46%.

Biden’s job approval in the poll among registered voters is 39% approve, 55% disapprove.

And a combined 64% of all registered voters say the federal charges accusing Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election are either “very serious” (54%) or “somewhat serious (10%). But that opinion is shared by just a combined 29% of Republican voters, versus 66% who say the charges are either “not too serious” (16%) or “not serious at all” (50%).

The national Quinnipiac poll was conducted Aug 10-14 of 1,632 registered voters (+/- 2.4%) and 681 Republican voters (+/-3.8%).