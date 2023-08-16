IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12.Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Trump jumps out to 39-point lead over DeSantis in new national poll

The poll was conducted after Trump's third indictment, but before his most recent indictment in Georgia.

By Mark Murray

A new national Quinnipiac University poll — conducted after the Aug. 1 federal indictment of Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election but before Monday night’s indictment in Fulton County, Ga. — finds the former president with a 39-point lead over his nearest rival, Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump gets support from 57% of Republican registered voters, DeSantis gets 18%, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy gets 5% and former Vice President Mike Pence gets 4%. No other Republican candidate gets more than 3% in the national Quinnipiac poll.

(DeSantis’s 39-point deficit to Trump is a steep drop for him since February, when he trailed the former president by just 6 points in the Quinnipiac poll.)

The poll also finds Trump and President Joe Biden in a dead heat in a hypothetical general-election matchup — with Biden getting support from 47% of all registered voters, while Trump gets 46%.

Biden’s job approval in the poll among registered voters is 39% approve, 55% disapprove.

And a combined 64% of all registered voters say the federal charges accusing Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election are either “very serious” (54%) or “somewhat serious (10%). But that opinion is shared by just a combined 29% of Republican voters, versus 66% who say the charges are either “not too serious” (16%) or “not serious at all” (50%).

The national Quinnipiac poll was conducted Aug 10-14 of 1,632 registered voters (+/- 2.4%) and 681 Republican voters (+/-3.8%).

