IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Rep. Alex Mooney
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., attends a rally in Greensburg, Pa., on May 6.Gene J. Puskar / AP file

West Virginia Republican Mooney jumps into Senate race against Manchin

Mooney just won his own re-election after surviving an incumbent-on-incumbent primary where he was backed by Trump.

By Ben Kamisar

West Virginia Republican Rep. Alex Mooney announced Tuesday he's running for Senate, which would set him up for a possible clash with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin if he decides to run for re-election in 2024.

"I think Republicans need to take the West Virginia seat in two years for the sake of this country," Mooney said on West Virginia Metronews' "Talkline," adding that "West Virginia values are at risk."

Mooney won re-election last week after a primary battle where he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. It's unclear whether the 75-year-old Manchin will run for re-election, but he's been caught in a push-and-pull this Congress from progressive Democrats who have criticized him for being a check on the party's broader agenda and from Republicans who have framed him as too willing to cut deals with Democratic leaders.

Asked about the possibility of a challenge, Manchin aide Sam Runyon told The Hill recently: “A robust democratic process has never been more important to our country and Sen. Manchin encourages every candidate who values public service to enter the race."

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 