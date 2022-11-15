West Virginia Republican Mooney jumps into Senate race against Manchin

West Virginia Republican Rep. Alex Mooney announced Tuesday he's running for Senate, which would set him up for a possible clash with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin if he decides to run for re-election in 2024.

"I think Republicans need to take the West Virginia seat in two years for the sake of this country," Mooney said on West Virginia Metronews' "Talkline," adding that "West Virginia values are at risk."

Mooney won re-election last week after a primary battle where he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. It's unclear whether the 75-year-old Manchin will run for re-election, but he's been caught in a push-and-pull this Congress from progressive Democrats who have criticized him for being a check on the party's broader agenda and from Republicans who have framed him as too willing to cut deals with Democratic leaders.

Asked about the possibility of a challenge, Manchin aide Sam Runyon told The Hill recently: “A robust democratic process has never been more important to our country and Sen. Manchin encourages every candidate who values public service to enter the race."