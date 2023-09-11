Will Hurd eyes end of fall as reckoning for presidential campaign

If former Texas Congressman Will Hurd faces the music of his struggling presidential campaign, it’ll probably be a Christmas carol.

Hurd failed to qualify for the first Presidential GOP debate after falling short of the Republican National Committee’s polling threshold. Now, without the added boost of the national spotlight from the first debate, he’s on the outside looking in for the second GOP debate in California on September 27th.

When pressed by NBC News on Saturday as to whether he would consider dropping out of the race if he failed to make that second debate , Hurd said he agreed with recent comments from New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who levied a warning to other Republicans when he announced he wouldn’t run for president himself.

“If you don’t have momentum going into winter, when it’s time for people to be thinking about consolidating, I think that’s good guidance,” Hurd said.

To make the second GOP debate later this month stage, Hurd needs to register at 3% in either two national polls after Aug. 1, or in one national survey plus polls from two different early-voting states. The congressman missed out on the first debate, which required candidates to meet a polling threshold of just 1%. Today, Hurd is averaging about 0.2% on national polls according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis.

So far, only Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has dropped out of the race to clinch the Republican nomination.