‘History is sacred’: Ruby Bridges blasts attempts to 'cover up history' as her books are banned
April 27, 202401:33

‘History is sacred’: Ruby Bridges blasts attempts to 'cover up history' as her books are banned

01:33

Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges joins Kristen Welker for a Meet the Moment conversation to weigh in on the debate unfolding in schools across the country over what aspects of racial history should be taught.April 27, 2024

