‘I plan to vote for a Republican,’ Sen. Cassidy says, but won’t commit to voting for Trump
March 17, 202401:49

Meet the Press

‘I plan to vote for a Republican,’ Sen. Cassidy says, but won’t commit to voting for Trump

01:49

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joins Meet the Press as former President Trump becomes the presumptive Republican nominee for president. Cassidy confirms he’ll vote for a member of his party but won’t say whether he’s ruled out voting for Trump.March 17, 2024

