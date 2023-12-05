IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘We’re running out of time,’ Sen. Murphy says as funding negotiations for Ukraine aid stall

    08:40
  • Now Playing

    'I think we’ve had evidence for a long time' to justify impeachment inquiry, Comer says

    12:09
  • UP NEXT

    Tuberville after dropping military nominee holds: It was ‘pretty much a draw’

    00:25

  • Full Panel: Base Republicans aren’t looking to Liz Cheney for her opinion on Trump

    08:52

  • ‘Iran has fingerprints all over' USS Carney attack, retired lieutenant general says

    06:07

  • Netanyahu’s public standing is ‘pretty weak’ as his corruption trial resumes

    04:29

  • Allyson Felix calls for more implicit bias training for the medical community

    00:42

  • Full Panel: DeSantis unlikely as real 2024 contender without Iowa win

    06:16

  • Rosalynn Carter in 1976: I’ve never ‘shied away from controversy’

    01:24

  • DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘use the term’ vermin like Trump

    03:27

  • Republicans shouldn’t use Biden impeachment inquiry as ‘Trojan horse,’ DeSantis says

    01:37

  • Ron DeSantis teases plans to ‘supersede’ Obamacare

    01:09

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

    01:18

  • Full Kirby: It's 'unacceptable' Hamas is not giving Red Cross access to hostages

    08:53

  • U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

    01:13

  • Full interview: Allyson Felix says teammate Tori Bowie’s death during childbirth is ‘absolutely devastating’

    27:39

  • DeSantis: 'Congress is not going to do any type of abortion legislation'

    00:53

  • DeSantis: ‘We’re going to win Iowa’

    01:24

  • Full DeSantis: ‘I don’t use the same rhetoric’ as Trump; he’s ‘responsible for his words’

    19:27

  • UFO: Is the truth out there? | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

Meet the Press

'I think we’ve had evidence for a long time' to justify impeachment inquiry, Comer says

12:09

Ahead of an impeachment inquiry vote, House Oversight committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) joins Meet the Press NOW to defend what he describes as evidence of illegal money transfers between President Biden and his son, Hunter.Dec. 5, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • ‘We’re running out of time,’ Sen. Murphy says as funding negotiations for Ukraine aid stall

    08:40
  • Now Playing

    'I think we’ve had evidence for a long time' to justify impeachment inquiry, Comer says

    12:09
  • UP NEXT

    Tuberville after dropping military nominee holds: It was ‘pretty much a draw’

    00:25

  • Full Panel: Base Republicans aren’t looking to Liz Cheney for her opinion on Trump

    08:52

  • ‘Iran has fingerprints all over' USS Carney attack, retired lieutenant general says

    06:07

  • Netanyahu’s public standing is ‘pretty weak’ as his corruption trial resumes

    04:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All