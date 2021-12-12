Blinken: U.S. 'will respond' to Russian aggression
01:30
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. and American allies are aligned in the best way to respond to Russia's "reckless and aggressive actions.”Dec. 12, 2021
