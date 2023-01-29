IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'

01:48

Former President Trump did not comply with National Archives requests for 18 months before the FBI searched his home for classified documents. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joins Meet the Press and discusses the differences between how two former presidents have been investigated in the wake of controversy. Jan. 29, 2023

