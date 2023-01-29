GOP congressman is ‘opposed to the removal’ of Rep. Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee06:55
Video of Tyre Nichols’ beating is ‘horrific’ and ‘alarming’: Memphis Police Chief04:13
‘Toxic police culture’ causes ‘avoidable deaths,’ retired NYPD detective says06:23
- Now Playing
Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'01:48
- UP NEXT
Senator after RFK assassination: 'Tragic' that U.S. has 'insane gun policy'01:01
Why gun control hasn’t gone past calls for ‘thoughts and prayers’ in America01:56
'Without Ukraine, there can be no Russian empire,' Gates says01:21
Full Jordan: Tyre Nichols police footage shows striking 'lack of respect for human life'16:58
Full Gates: ‘A lot’ of recent U.S. support for Ukraine ‘could have been done sooner’07:42
Jordan: GOP investigations will look at Manafort 'to the extent that may come in'01:56
Jordan: ‘No amount of training is going to change what we saw in that video’02:27
'Wandering cops' should be fixed at local level: Jordan02:09
Chuck Todd: Americans are losing confidence in their political institutions, including police05:01
Covid-19 is ‘still extracting a price' despite lower death rates, infectious disease expert says04:55
Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 202407:45
Before classified documents news, Biden showed ‘clear choreography’ of re-election rollout03:13
Students say DeSantis' African-American studies ban 'symbolizes ... deep hatred'02:46
Ukraine needs a 'big bang' to change dynamic in war with Russia: Fmr. ambassador06:41
Full Panel: Trump ‘doesn’t blot out the sun anymore’09:27
Desantis says RNC needs 'new blood' ahead of chair vote01:53
GOP congressman is ‘opposed to the removal’ of Rep. Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee06:55
Video of Tyre Nichols’ beating is ‘horrific’ and ‘alarming’: Memphis Police Chief04:13
‘Toxic police culture’ causes ‘avoidable deaths,’ retired NYPD detective says06:23
- Now Playing
Chuck Todd pushes back on Jim Jordan: 'Biden didn't defy a subpoena'01:48
- UP NEXT
Senator after RFK assassination: 'Tragic' that U.S. has 'insane gun policy'01:01
Why gun control hasn’t gone past calls for ‘thoughts and prayers’ in America01:56
Play All