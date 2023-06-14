IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County officials

    03:05

  • Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments

    09:14
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump will have 'very little substantive defense' at classified docs trial: Lawyer Panel

    07:08

  • Trump classified docs case: What led up to the arraignment

    03:09

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment’s full impact will take ‘20 years to sort out’

    02:03

  • New book chronicles D.C.’s attempt to return to normal in the post-Trump era

    05:24

  • Full Panel: Haley breaks from Trump, calls his potential actions ‘incredibly reckless’

    08:53

  • Some Trump supporters discuss buying guns for second Civil War

    02:29

  • White House ‘not responding' to Trump's indictment is a ‘political imperative' and 'legal necessity'

    03:34

  • Legal drama around the former president may add to ‘Trump exhaustion syndrome,’ says Cuccinelli

    09:02

  • Full Panel: Trump indictment is a ‘self-inflicted wound,’ shakes up GOP field

    12:14

  • Former federal prosecutor: Trump indictment is ‘more problematic’ than all his other legal problems

    17:48

  • Trump indictment charges paint ‘damaging portrait of reckless and criminal behavior’

    03:27

  • Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson

    05:20

  • Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

    01:16

  • Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

    03:36

  • Full Cevallos: ‘Now that we’re in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes’

    05:28

  • Chuck Todd: Brace for the ‘political fallout’ of Trump indictment watch

    02:51

  • DOJ might take a look at dealings between PGA, Saudi Arabia

    05:52

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?

04:26

The special counsel’s indictment of Donald Trump could be the best opening so far for the rest of the Republican presidential candidates to seriously challenge the former president. But three questions face the field when it comes to taking on Trump in this post-indictment moment: Will they? Should they? And can they?June 14, 2023

  • Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County officials

    03:05

  • Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments

    09:14
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump will have 'very little substantive defense' at classified docs trial: Lawyer Panel

    07:08

  • Trump classified docs case: What led up to the arraignment

    03:09

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment’s full impact will take ‘20 years to sort out’

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All