Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk'02:42
Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from Ukraine where Russia is trying to "claim some success out of obvious failure” by focusing on Eastern Ukraine.March 27, 2022
