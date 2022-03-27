IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk'

Meet the Press

Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk'

Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from Ukraine where Russia is trying to "claim some success out of obvious failure” by focusing on Eastern Ukraine.March 27, 2022

    Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk'

