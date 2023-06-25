IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia 'cracks emerge' by 'mercenaries of its own making,' Blinken says

  • Poll: Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say country is on ‘wrong track’

  • Bacon on Trump: Sharing classified Iran documents is a crime

  • Klobuchar: If GOP wants to ‘run on’ Hunter Biden in 2024, ‘good luck’

  • Putin likely didn’t want to 'debase himself' by negotiating directly with Prigozhin, Blinken says

  • Prigozhin won’t last 60-90 days, says retired Admiral James Stavridis

    Full Blinken: Russia mutiny is Putin’s ‘latest failure’ in Ukraine war

    Full Klobuchar: Putin ‘has bitten off a lot more than he ever thought possible’ in Ukraine invasion

    05:49

  • Full Bacon: Too many Republicans have tried to stay under the radar on Ukraine

    06:18

  • Meet the Press Minute: Cheney reinforces ‘legitimacy’ of Boris Yeltsin in 1991

    00:34

  • Full Panel: Prigozhin ‘like a snake whose head’s been cut off’ after rebellion

    08:06

  • Full McFaul: Mutiny shows Putin might not be able to escalate Ukraine war

    04:54

  • Chuck Todd: Russia mutiny is ‘most significant threat’ to Putin since he took over

    02:20

  • Full Panel: Hunter Biden attendance at India state dinner was ‘foregone conclusion’

    10:26

  • White House does not plan to address IRS whistleblower allegations against Hunter Biden

    08:07

  • Chuck Todd: Hunter Biden plea optics might be ‘major blind spot’ for Biden 2024

    03:58

  • Chuck Todd: One year post-Dobbs, voters want to preserve abortion access

    03:53

  • Battle over abortion: Ohio GOP pushes to preserve state ban with August election

    03:38

  • Anti-abortion leaders divided on 2024 strategy

    04:54

  • Full Panel: Trump 'highjacked' anti-abortion movement

    07:34

Meet the Press

Full Blinken: Russia mutiny is Putin’s ‘latest failure’ in Ukraine war

The mutiny by Russia’s Wagner Group threatens Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political standing in his country and the world. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the implications of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s actions on the Russian government and the war in Ukraine.June 25, 2023

