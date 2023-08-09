IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Full Panel: GOP was trying to address a problem that didn't ‘exist’ on abortion

09:02

Tuesday’s rebuke of Republican efforts to restrict abortion in Ohio is the latest loss for the GOP on a major issue for 2024. Betsy Woodruff Swan, Faiz Sahkir and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss. Aug. 9, 2023

